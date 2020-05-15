J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is down 17% in premarket trading to $0.16 on volume of over 1M shares as some brave souls make bets on the department store operator with a bankruptcy filing possible today.

Sources have tipped that the long-awaited filing from the once-venerable company could spill over into the weekend.

The bigger issue for peers Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) will be how many JCP stores emerge from the other side of the bankruptcy and how much revenue can be lapped up from the closed locations.