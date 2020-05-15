Bank of America drops Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to an Underperform rating from Neutral based off an outlook for significant declines in North America and Europe revenue on restrained international tourism through the end of the year.

BofA notes Chinese tourism to the U.S. is down 90% and tourism to Canada is off 60% given strict social distancing guidelines and fear of a potential 2nd wave of COVID-19.

"Signs of a maturing N. America market may be further pressured by a tough wholesale environment given GOOS's mall-based footprint (Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, etc.). In addition, we see traffic headwinds given GOOS’s highly productive small store format (est. 4,000-5,000 avg. sq. ft.) as social distancing guidelines likely limit occupancy."