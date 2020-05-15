Stifel sets out Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) as two opportunistic picks in the quick service restaurant sector.

"Fast food restaurants were built for off-premise usage, with 70%+ of sales coming from drive-thrus, and all the brands in YUM and QSR's systems rely heavily on either drive- thrus or delivery service. Fast food chains are also better positioned to promote value in the current environment where casual dining profits have been decimated, and value matters during periods of economic distress. Lastly, we believe YUM (98% franchised) and QSR's (99%) franchise systems will emerge largely intact with pockets of weakness in their bases," advises analyst Chris O'Cull.

O'Cull says investors should not underestimate the importance of China's recovery for YUM and says Taco Bell remains best in class domestically. For QSR, the relative scale of the franchisee base is seen as a distinct advantage. and the above average potential to re-establish a healthy earnings growth algorithm is noted.

Both QSR and YUM are upgraded to Buy ratings from Neutral. The Stifel price target on QSR of $62 reps 22% upside potential, while the PT on Yum of $95 indicates 14% upside potential.