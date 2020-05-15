A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients failed to achieve the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant effect on certain AD biomarkers, including tau protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid, from baseline to day 28.

The company says the candidate's effects may have been masked by the high variability in biomarkers of disease. It plans to reanalyze the data from all study participants. The initial analysis was performed by outside labs.

Small molecule PTI-125 targets an altered form of filamin A, a scaffolding protein found throughout the body. A highly toxic form of the protein is present in the brains of AD sufferers which disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation. PTI-125 is designed to restore the normal shape of filamin A in the brain, improving the function of multiple brain receptors and dampening neuroinflammation.

Trading, currently suspended, will resume at 8:45 am ET.