Celsion (CLSN) Q1 results:

Revenues: $0.1M (unch).

Net loss: ($5.1M) (-112.5%); loss/share: ($0.20) (-66.7%).

ThermoDox updates: In April 2020 the Company announced that the prescribed minimum number of events (158 patient deaths) was reached for the second pre-specified interim analysis of the OPTIMA Phase III Study with ThermoDox plus RFA (radiofrequency ablation) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee is expected to meet in July to conduct the second interim analysis.

The hazard ratio and p-value necessary for success at 158 deaths are 0.70 and 0.022, respectively, which compare favorably with the hazard ratio and p-value observed in the prospective HEAT Study subgroup.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

