Retail sales plummeted 16.2% on a month-to-month comparison, and were off 16.0% year-over-year in April after backing out the auto and gas categories.

Laggards during the month with eye-popping declines included the categories of electronics stores (-60.7% M/M, -64.8% Y/Y), clothing stores (-78.8% M/M and -89.3% Y/Y) and furniture/home furnishing sales (-58.7% M/M and -66.5% Y/Y).

The nonstore retailers category that includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and gang saw an 8.4% M/M increase in sales during the month.

Grocery store sales fell 13.2% in April from March as consumer stockpiling cooled off, but the monthly tally was still 13.2% higher than a year ago. Kroger (NYSE:KR), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) all had a piece of those sales. Building material and garden equipment sales also held up (-3.5% M/M, +0.4% Y/Y), indicating strength for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) even with store traffic metered.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, IYC, EMTY, IYK, FXD, UCC, RCD, WANT, SCC, UGE, PASS, SZK, FTXD, JHMC

