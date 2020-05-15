Thinly traded micro cap Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) jumps 32% premarket on average volume in reaction to positive data on its Sortilin (SORT1)-targeting peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) in cancer.

Candidate TH1904 (peptide-doxorubicin conjugate) stopped the formation of vasculogenic mimicry (the formation of microvascular channels in aggressive treatment-resistant cancers) at low doses in an ovarian cancer model.

Strong inhibition of VM in a triple-negative breast cancer model was observed at low doses of candidate TH1902 (peptide-docetaxel conjugate).

Data on another candidate, TH1901 (peptide-circumin conjugate), showed it to produce 100x greater anti-proliferation activity against cancer cells compared to curcumin (naturally occurring chemical compound found in the spice turmeric with antitumor effects).

The results will be virtually presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.