Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould raises Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) target from $215 to $265, a 28% upside.
Gould sees a number of catalysts, including potential revenue growth due to the pandemic-accelerated shift towards digital advertising.
The analyst forecasts Facebook revenue growth of 10% in 2020 and 26% in 2021.
Gould sees further strength in moves like the Jio investment, and lower risks since regulatory pressures will likely subside.
Loop Capital maintains a Buy rating on FB.
Facebook shares are down 0.9% pre-market to $204.90.