Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould raises Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) target from $215 to $265, a 28% upside.

Gould sees a number of catalysts, including potential revenue growth due to the pandemic-accelerated shift towards digital advertising.

The analyst forecasts Facebook revenue growth of 10% in 2020 and 26% in 2021.

Gould sees further strength in moves like the Jio investment, and lower risks since regulatory pressures will likely subside.

Loop Capital maintains a Buy rating on FB.