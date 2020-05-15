Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) -5.9% pre-market after reporting a larger than forecast Q1 loss and a 24% Q/Q drop in consolidated copper production to 24.6K metric tons.

Q1 cash generated from operating activities slumped to just $9.1M in the quarter from nearly $100M cash generated in Q4 2019.

The company cites lower realized base metal prices and lower copper grades at the Constancia mine in Peru.

Hudbay says Constancia achieved its target mill throughput and operating costs during the quarter, but operations were temporarily suspended near the end of March due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Yesterday, the company received approval from the Peruvian government to restart and plan for a ramp in operations.

Hudbay says the coronavirus has significantly affected its operations and the prices of the products it produces, and it is suspending its Constancia mine production guidance while affirming the outlook for its Manitoba operations.