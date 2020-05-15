PNC Financial Services' (NYSE:PNC) sale of its $17B stake in BlackRock will give the U.S.'s seventh-largest commercial bank a bulletproof balance sheet in an extreme crisis or the means to buy distressed assets in a more moderate recession, CEO Bill Demchak told the Financial Times.

"I can't stress the importance of being able to play offense" in an uncertain environment. "If you're left in a situation where you're defending, where you're shrinking your balance sheet, where you're worried about your capital, where you're continually cajoling shareholders or clients to stick with you, you're not focused on growing," he said.

The proceeds from the BlackRock sale will push its CET1 ratio to 11.4% from 9.4%, far above the minimum requirement of 4.5%.

Demchak's preferred option is to buy another bank at an attractive valuation. Growing through acquisition will help it deal with a low-interest rate environment.

"Even if credit losses aren't that severe [during the pandemic], the earning potential of banks at a zero rate environment with all the necessary cost that we had before we got into this, is going to be pretty tough," he said.

He doesn't have a specific target in mind and expects that surprising opportunities may arise.

A banker familiar with PNC's strategy said the U.S. units of European banks, such as HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) or Santander (NYSE:SAN), might be attractive targets if their parents need capital.