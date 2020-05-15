Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) gallops 56% premarket on robust volume in reaction to reports that it has discovered an antibody, dubbed STI-1499, that, it says, can provide 100% inhibition of COVID-19 and flush out the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the body within four days.

"We want to emphasize there is a cure," says CEO Henry Ji. "If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don't need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear."

The antibody, one of "hundreds" it screened, blocks the coronavirus' spike proteins from attaching to ACE2, a receptor on the surface of healthy cells that serves as a "doorknob" to open the cell to infection.

Ji says STI-1499 can be used as preventative therapy since there are no unwanted side effects, adding that it may be more effective than a vaccine.

The company is partnering with NY-based Mount Sinai to develop an antibody cocktail, Covi-Shield, comprised of three different antibodies, including STI-1499, for prophylactic use. It says it can produce up to 200K doses per month and is looking to produce "tens of millions" to meet demand.