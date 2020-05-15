SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) +3% PM after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue was $7.05M (+32% Y/Y).

Gross profit of ~$4.7M (+24%).

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.8M (+200%).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end $11.6M (+2.5% Q/Q).

SHSP reaffirm FY20 revenue in the range of $30M-$31M vs. a consensus of $29.77M.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson: "While the long-term economic impact of this pandemic remains opaque at best, we have a number of factors within our business model working in our favor that will allow us to continue to operate and grow effectively both during and after this unprecedented period."

Previously: SharpSpring EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 14)