UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announces positive preliminary results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, OPTIMA II, evaluating UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical (placed directly in the bladder) solution in patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The data are being virtually presented at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting.

The complete response rate was 65.1% (n=41/63) at month 3 after the start of treatment. Follow-up will continue until all patients have reached the month 12 time point.

Mitomycin is a chemotherapy drug, specifically, an alkylating agent that interferes with the transcription of DNA into RNA, stopping protein synthesis and stopping cancer cells' ability to proliferate.