The pace of borrowers entering mortgage forbearance programs is slowing, with 4.7M homeowners in such mortgage relief plans as of May 12, up from a revised 4.5M a week earlier, according to Black Knight, a mortgage data and analytics company.

That translates to an average net increase of just over 26K per day during the past week, down 85% from the rate seen in early April.

The number also represents ~8.8% of the entire active mortgage universe, just over $1T in unpaid principal, and accounts for 7%% of all GSE-back loans and 12.4% of FHA/VA loans.

At today's level, mortgage servicers need to advance a combined $3.6B per month to holders of government-backed mortgage securities on COVID-19-related forbearances, on top of the $1.5B in tax and insurance payments they must make on behalf of the borrowers each month.

Servicers of portfolio-held or privately securitized mortgages face $2.1B in lost principal and interest payments each month, as more than 9% of their loans are in forbearance.

The FHFA has said that principal and interest advance payments will be capped at four months for servicers of GSE-backed mortgages.

At today's number of loans in forbearance, servicers of GSE-backed loans still face $8.8B in advances over that four-month period.

