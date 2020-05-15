Apple included in China's potential Huawei retaliation - report

The Global Times sources say China could put U.S. companies on an "unreliable entity list" that includes investigations and restrictions in retaliation for the U.S. blocking semiconductor shipments to Huawei.

Companies that could appear on the list include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

China could also suspend purchases of Boeing (BA -2.1% ) airplanes.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling party.

Previously: Chips dip after U.S. cuts off Huawei suppliers (May. 15 2020)