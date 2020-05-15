Morningstar (MORN +1.1% ) agrees to pay $3.5M to settle SEC charges that the credit-rating firm violated a conflict of interest rule designed to separate credit ratings and analysis from sales and marketing efforts.

The SEC order finds that from mid-2015 through September 2016, credit rating analysts in Morningstar's asset-backed securities group engaged in sales and marketing to prospective clients.

It also found that Morningstar failed to maintain written policies and procedures reasonably designed to separate the firm's analytical and business development function from at least June 2015 to November 2016.