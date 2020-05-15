Stocks slip on rising trade tensions, grim retail data
May 15, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor54 Comments
- Stocks start lower after the Trump administration's move to block semiconductor shipments to China's Huawei sparked increase fears of U.S.-China trade hostilities; Dow -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
- In response, China's Global Times - which typically reflects the views of Communist Party leaders - said the move might cause China to activate its "unreliable entities" list, restricting or investigating U.S. companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco and Apple as well as suspending purchases of Boeing planes.
- Yesterday, Pres. Trump expressed frustration with China over the coronavirus outbreak, even suggesting he could cut ties with the country.
- Meanwhile, U.S. economic data continues to show serious impacts of the virus, as April retail sales fell by a monthly record 16.4% and April factory output declined by a record 13.7%.
- European bourses are higher, however, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.9%, Germany's DAX +0.8% and France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
- U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up a basis point at 0.63%.
- Crude oil extends recent gains, with June WTI +4.1% to $28.70/bbl on continued signs of demand pickup.