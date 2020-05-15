Hollysys Automation (HOLI -6.0% ) reported Q3 revenue decline of 35.5% Y/Y to $80.8M, and adj. net income decline of 50.4% Y/Y to $13.9M.

IA business revenue and contract $34.2M (-43% Y/Y) and $63.2M (-24.7% Y/Y).

Rail business revenue and contract $28.7M (-38.7% Y/Y) and $5M (-86% Y/Y).

M&E business revenue and contract $17.9M (-2.6% Y/Y) and $19.9M (+18.6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 880 bps to 30.7%; and operating margin declined by 986 bps to 14.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $8.02M, and total net cash outflow was $60.1M.

Company mentioned COVID-19 has laid negative impact on business. Contract bidding and project execution were delayed for Industrial Automation and rail business and only started to recover starting March.

