Oppenheimer sizes up Outperform-rated Nike (NKE -0.3% ) after the company's business update yesterday.

The firm notes that in Greater China and South Korea higher conversion rates and strong digital demand are largely offsetting still lower year-on-year traffic trends.

"Higher-than-anticipated digital demand is leveraging an increasingly robust technology platform at NKE and partially offsetting sales declines in the company’s owned stores."

Oppenheimer thinks coronavirus-related disruptions are apt to weigh meaningfully upon results at Nike nearer-term, but remains optimistic that NKE should emerge an even stronger brand and operator as headwinds eventually abate.