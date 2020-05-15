BP (BP -0.7% ) opens lower as Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight, saying the company's capital spending budget likely will be materially too low to defend its dividend over the medium term.

"In the end, we expect BP to reduce its dividend by ~50%," analysts including Martijn Rats write.

Meanwhile, BP is seeing demand "surge back at the same time 12M bbl/day is being taken off the market," CFO Brian Gilvary told a Financial Times panel discussion.

"We don't know what the new norm looks like... [but] the majors have very large balance sheets and are well-positioned to deal with this," the CFO said.