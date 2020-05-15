Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reports a Q1 loss of 156B rubles ($2.1B), hurt by the spread of the coronavirus and a weaker ruble.

Rosneft, which accounts for ~40% of Russia's total oil production, says foreign exchange losses over the quarter totaled 177B rubles after the country's currency depreciated nearly 22% against the U.S. dollar and 20% vs. the euro.

At the same time, the ruble's average exchange rate was nearly flat compared with a year earlier, not allowing Rosneft any cost savings; in previous oil price slumps, Russian producers, which earn part of their revenues in dollars and spend almost exclusively in rubles, were shielded by a flexible exchange rate.

Rosneft also said oil and gas production fell 2.5% Y/Y to 5.75M boe/day.