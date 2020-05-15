On a mixed day in the casino sector, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +1.8% ) trades higher after positive updates from analysts.

Bernstein reports that Melco's market share in Macau rose to 21.4% in Q1 vs. 15% in Q1 a year ago and 17% in Q4 of 2019. Analysts Vitaly Umansky, Eunice Lee and Kelsey Zhu estimate Melco gained share in both the VIP and mass market segments.

Nomura Instinet analysts Harry Curtis is pointing to the lowered cash burn rate for Melco in Macau.

"Visibility on when Macau reopens is cloudy, but internal expectation (or hopes perhaps) is next month. When it does, we believe pent-up demand could turn MLCO free cash positive within two quarters. Our 2020-22 estimates increase, given the lower cash burn rate and estimated breakeven level at only ~35% of pre- crisis revenues," updates Curtis.