Sasol (SSL +1.5% ) is considering additional divestments, including the potential sale of stakes in an African gas pipeline and a Middle Eastern plant, as it explores ways to reduce its $10B debt, Bloomberg reports.

The company reportedly is working with advisers to review its 49% stake in Oryx GTL, which runs a gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar, and is weighing options for its Sasol Exploration & Production International upstream business as well as its 50% holding in the Rompco gas pipeline.

Sasol is examining various ways to shore up its finances, and reportedly hired Bank of America to find a buyer for a minority stake in its $13B Lake Charles chemical complex in the U.S.