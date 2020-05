The AES Corporation (AES -0.6% ) to offer senior secured first lien notes due 2025 and senior secured first lien notes due 2030 in a private offering.

Net proceeds from this offering will be used to fund purchases of up to $1.48B of 4.000% senior notes due 2021, 4.875% senior notes due 2023 and 4.500% senior notes due 2023 and to pay certain related fees and expenses.

Any remaining net proceeds will be used to retire certain of its outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.