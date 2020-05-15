Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) reports a 4% fall in Q1 profit helped from gains from hedging; underlying operating profit fell to €393M

Sales fell 20% Y/Y to €1.36B with consumer sales dropping 41% mostly due to a sharp decline in Nordic electricity prices.

Nordic power prices fell to record lows in March, with quarterly contracts ENOFBLQc1 down more than 80% from the start of the year as worries over the impact on demand from the coronavirus outbreak weighed on prices along with ample hydroelectric supply and weaker carbon prices.

It said it would keep its dividend payout at between 50%-80% of profit and aimed to set new ranges for other long-term financial targets by the end of 2020.

