RISE Education (REDU +2.7% ) Q1 decreased by 67.5% Y/Y to RMB109M.

The total number of the Company's learning centers was 475, consisting of 89 self-owned and 386 franchised learning centers.

Revenues from Educational programs RMB102M (-64.7% Y/Y); Franchise revenue RMB6.1M (-84% Y/Y) and Other revenues RMB0.9M (-89.2% Y/Y).

As a result of the foregoing, gross loss for Q1 was RMB33.6M compared with gross profit of RMB180.6M Y/Y.

Q1 Operating expenses decreased by 23.3% Y/Y to RMB97.8M, with S&M at RMB43.2M (-34.2% Y/Y) and G&A at RMB54.6M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Adj. operating loss was RMB127.1M compared with adj. operating income RMB60.7M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA loss for Q1 was RMB108M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB82.4M for the quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had combined cash and equivalents and restricted cash of RMB925.1M.

Q2 2020 Outlook: Revenue of RMB135-145M.

