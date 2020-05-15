Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) announces the debut of a new initiative called STAY Confident to focus on the health, safety, and comfort of its guests.

The company says STAY Confident will build upon Extended Stay America's experience as the only major hotel brand to remain 100% open since the beginning of the pandemic.

Extended Stay America notes it was one of the first hotel companies to establish enhanced cleaning protocols and evolve operations to provide guests with peace of mind.

Source: Press Release