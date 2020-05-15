Eni (E +1.4% ) is working with Citi to sell natural gas assets in Australia that could fetch as much as $1B, Reuters reports.

Such a sale, which reportedly is expected to be launched next week in a two-round process, could see Eni all but exit from Australia.

The company's operations in Australia are mostly based on selling natural gas into the domestic market and thus are less exposed to global demand and price fluctuations, making them a potentially attractive target for buyers.

Eni owns the Blacktip gas project in the shallow waters off the Northern Territory and has stakes in the Bayu-Undan gas and condensate field and the associated Darwin LNG plant.