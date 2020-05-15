Wells Fargo (WFC -3.3% ) and KeyCorp (KEY -0.8% ) appear to be reserving at low levels compared with its peers, writes UBS analyst Saul Martinez.

WFC's low pre-provision profitability makes its earnings more vulnerable to further reserve increases, he adds.

Overall, macro assumptions in recent bank filings suggest that the economic downturn and job losses will probably be worse than what many banks have calculated in estimates under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard, he writes.

The ~1 cent on the dollar that banks are reserving, on average, for commercial loans is too optimistic, he said.

