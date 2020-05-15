Equinor (EQNR -0.1% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4% ) and Total (TOT -1.5% ) sign off on a NOK7B ($685B) plan to build the Northern Lights project offshore Norway, in what would be the world's first carbon capture and storage network.

The companies say the commitment is subject to a final investment decision by Norway's government to cover most of the cost.

The project would be developed in stages, with phase one developing the infrastructure to transport and store as much as 1.5M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide.

If Norwegian authorities decide to invest in the project, phase one could become operational in 2024, Equinor says.