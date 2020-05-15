CES (OTCPK:CESDF +5.4% ) announces strong Q1 2020 financial results despite weakening industry conditions; generated revenue of $349.4M during Q1 2020 and Adjusted EBITDAC of $51.1M

Adjusted EBITDAC margin that improved ~150bps to 14.6%.

Generated $12.3M in cash provided by operating activities and funds Flow from operations were $32.3M

The Company suspends all non-essential capital expenditures and currently expects 2020 capital expenditures to be up to $30M.

For the remaining 2020, CES expects significantly reduced upstream activity across North America, reduced production levels, downward pressure on margins

