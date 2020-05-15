Northrop Grumman (NOC +2.6% ) trades higher after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $370 price target, ticked up from $360, saying the company is "ideally positioned" for the Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr sees accelerating core organic growth and above-average financial flexibility for Northrop, which he calls the "premier defense growth big cap among a shrinking number of choices."

NOC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.