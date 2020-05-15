PBF Energy (PBF +3.1% ) continues to run its six refineries at minimum rates averaging 70% and to keep fluid catalytic crackers idled at its Toledo, Ohio, and Paulsboro, N.J., refineries even as some signs show improving demand, says CEO Tom Nimbley.

PBF's Chalmette, La., and Martinez, Calif., refineries have reduced the safe operating minimums on their FCC units, and the company has been able to reduce refinery throughput lower than it thought possible and still maintain stable operations, Nimbley said on today's earnings conference call.

Demand devastation from COVID-19 "is not over yet," Nimbley said, and "candidly, we won't be running any more crude - maybe a couple of thousand barrels a day more crude in Toledo - until we see that we've gotten above the waterline."

The company also said it will push a planned Q4 crude unit turnaround at Delaware City to 2021 and is looking to move some 2021 maintenance to 2022.