The New York Fed releases a notice today that will help it gauge demand for its lending facility for state and local governments, one of nine emergency lending programs it's setting to help keep credit flowing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The notice of interest allows "eligible issuers to express interest in selling notes to the special purpose vehicle Municipal Liquidity Facility." It's the first step in the process to provide eligibility information to the SPV for review.

The New York Fed has hired BLX Group LLC as its administrative agent for executing the MLF.

The Federal Reserve will publicly disclose information on a monthly basis regarding the MLF during the operation of the facility, including information regarding names of participants, amounts borrowed and interest rates charged, and overall costs, revenues and other fees.

The Fed points out that the MLF is not a "first come, first served" program.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, NAD