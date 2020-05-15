Disney (DIS +0.5% ) will not reopen its Broadway production of Frozen, marking the first established show on the Great White Way to pull its plug during the shutdown.

It had opened in March 2018 and did strong business despite mixed reviews; last November brought a 24% spike in daily sales as the movie sequel Frozen II hit theaters.

But it was one of a number of costly productions seeing heavier pressure when audiences are unlikely to return in numbers for some time.

"In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we'd soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable," says Disney's Thomas Schumacher.