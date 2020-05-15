American Express (AXP -2.0% ) April U.S. consumer card delinquency rate of 1.7% is unchanged from March and is in line with its three-month average.

New write-off rate of 2.7% ticks down from 2.8% in March, also in line with the three-month average.

For U.S. small business card members, delinquency rate rises to 1.6% in April vs. 1.4% in March and 1.3% in February; net write-off rate is 2.0%, the same as in March and only slightly higher than 1.9% in February.

Previously: American Express March consumer card write-off rate increases M/M (April 15)