Diana Shipping (DSX +2.8% ) says it signed a term loan facility with Nordea Bank for $55.8M to refinance its existing loan with the lender.

The facility extends the repayment of the loan by another two years until March 2022, with the borrowers having the option to extend repayment by two additional years to March 2024.

The news comes a day after the company reported a larger than forecast Q1 loss and a 27% Y/Y decline in time charter revenues; fleet utilization was 96.4% vs. 99.7% in the year-ago quarter.