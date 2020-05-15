Graham (GHC -3.2% ) acquires Framebridge, a custom framing service company for an undisclosed consideration

Graham Holdings Company previously disclosed a minority investment interest in Framebridge, and Mr. O’Shaughnessy served as chairman of the board.

Susan Tynan, founder and chief executive officer of Framebridge, Inc., said, “We are thrilled to have the confidence of Graham Holdings Company to take our business to the next level. Their long-term orientation aligns with our vision and affords us strategic clarity in shaping the future of Framebridge.”