Investors are warming to the smaller COVID-19 vaccine developers at the apparent expense of the traditional "big four" of Sanofi (SNY -1.5%), J&J (JNJ -0.3%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.3%) and Pfizer (PFE -0.6%).
The movement appears connected to the spike in Sorrento Therapeutics, up 195% on whopping turnover of over 300M shares after it announced, what it says, is a cure for the respiratory infection.
Selected tickers: Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT +6.1%), Novavax (NVAX +11.4%), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX +5.5%), BioNTech (BNTX +1.0%), Moderna (MRNA -0.9%), iBio (IBIO +4.2%), GeoVax Labs (OTCPK:GOVX +14.5%)
