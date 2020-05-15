Investors are warming to the smaller COVID-19 vaccine developers at the apparent expense of the traditional "big four" of Sanofi (SNY -1.5% ), J&J (JNJ -0.3% ), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.3% ) and Pfizer (PFE -0.6% ).

The movement appears connected to the spike in Sorrento Therapeutics, up 195% on whopping turnover of over 300M shares after it announced, what it says, is a cure for the respiratory infection.