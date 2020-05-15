Germany's energy regulator declines to grant a waiver of European Union gas directives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in another blow to the project to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The regulator says the project is not exempt from EU unbundling rules that require separate operators for the production, transport and distribution of energy for the section that runs through German territory.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) leads the Nord Stream 2 consortium, which also includes Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).