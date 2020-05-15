In a Rose Garden speech today, Moncef Slaoui, head of the White House's "Operation Warp Speed" to quicken the development of a coronavirus vaccine, said the early data he has seen gives him confidence that potentially "millions" of doses will be available by year-end.

The program is tasked with settling on as many as four vaccines, testing them, then producing 100M doses by November, 200M by December and 300M by January 2021.

Mr. Slaoui was chief of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.3% ) vaccine business during the period 2015-2017. Recently he served on the board of vaccine developer Moderna (MRNA +0.5% ).

General Gustave Perna will serve as chief operating officer overseeing logistics.