Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Farfetch (FTCH -12.2% ) after taking in the retailer's Q1 earnings report.

"We raise our target price from $15 to $18 as we moderate what in hindsight were excessive CAC assumptions for 2021 and beyond,' updates the firm.

"Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets."