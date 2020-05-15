The weekly tally of active drilling rigs in the U.S. plunges again, this time by another 35 to 339 - the lowest total on record - following a decline of 155 rigs over the previous three weeks, according to the latest survey from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil drilling rigs fell by 34 to 258 for the ninth straight weekly drop, while gas rigs dropped 1 to 79 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

The number of total rigs running in the U.S. has fallen 52% YTD, with more than 400 rigs going offline - more than are still running, DrillingInfo says.

WTI June crude +6% to $29.23/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX