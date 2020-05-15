Blue Bird +5% post Q2 results; withdraws FY20 guidance
May 15, 2020 1:18 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)BLBDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Blue Bird (BLBD +4.9%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 20.7% Y/Y to $255.41M, and unit sales were 2,594 units compared with 2,271 units last year.
- Company says combination of additional electric bus sales and higher revenue through pricing, contributed to an increase in average selling price per bus of more than $6k, or 7% Y/Y.
- Q2 Gross profit margin declined by 280 bps to 9.5%, due to higher manufacturing costs.
- Q2 operating margin improved by 30 bps to 1.7%.
- Cash used in operating activities YTD $48.21M, compared to $26.77M a year ago; and adj. free cash flow was $38.2M.
- Adj. EBITDA was $12.71M (+4.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 80 bps to 5%.
- Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the rate of order intake, and uncertainty about the economic outlook, and timing of bus-purchase decisions, Company announced withdrawal of its FY20 guidance.
