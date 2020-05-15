Blue Bird +5% post Q2 results; withdraws FY20 guidance

May 15, 2020 1:18 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)BLBDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Blue Bird (BLBD +4.9%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 20.7% Y/Y to $255.41M, and unit sales were 2,594 units compared with 2,271 units last year.
  • Company says combination of additional electric bus sales and higher revenue through pricing, contributed to an increase in average selling price per bus of more than $6k, or 7% Y/Y.
  • Q2 Gross profit margin declined by 280 bps to 9.5%, due to higher manufacturing costs.
  • Q2 operating margin improved by 30 bps to 1.7%.
  • Cash used in operating activities YTD $48.21M, compared to $26.77M a year ago; and adj. free cash flow was $38.2M.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $12.71M (+4.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 80 bps to 5%.
  • Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the rate of order intake, and uncertainty about the economic outlook, and timing of bus-purchase decisions, Company announced withdrawal of its FY20 guidance.
  • Previously: Blue Bird EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue (May 14)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.