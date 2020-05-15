Baird analyst David B. Rodgers upgrades the industrial REIT sector to Market Weight from Underweight, on the view that global supply chain will hold a greater percentage of its value.

Lists Americold Realty Trust (COLD +1.5% ), Duke Realty (DRE -1.2% ), and STAG Industrial (STAG -0.6% ) as top ideas.

Also sees near-term construction slowing, e-commerce driving some incremental growth, large tenants maintaining critical infrastructure, and short-term domestic goods storage rising.

Sees best near-term value among REITs with larger spaces and higher-credit tenants and reduced exposure to coastal, service-oriented properties.

Notes average ~92.4% of April rent collected for industrial REITs, with DRE posting the highest collection rate of 97%.

