In what some consider a risky strategy, attorneys representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +3.1% ) have withdrawn from negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice over a potential settlement of its years-long investigation into the company's role in conspiring to fix prices of certain generic medicines.

Last month, lawyers told officials in the antitrust division that they did not see a point in continuing considering the current "trajectory" of the talks. At a board meeting last week, company leaders and attorneys decided to maintain their position since the statute of limitations is set to expire in the next two weeks and they do not expect the DOJ to bring charges in the middle of the COVID pandemic.

The Justice Department has already settled with Novartis unit Sandoz ($195M fine and guilty plea) and Apotex ($24M fine and guilty plea).

If the department files criminal charges it could cripple the company according to executives, potentially preventing it from selling drugs to federal programs like Medicare.