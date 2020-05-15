Quarterly spending on videogames hit a record in Q1, a period whose end weeks were marked by widespread stay-at-home orders and an increase in consumption of digital entertainment.

Overall consumer spending on games and game products hit $10.86B in the first quarter, NPD Group says, a 9% gain vs. the first quarter of 2019.

Those gains were seen broadly, across console and PC content, mobile and subscription spending and even hardware, which had been slowing ahead of new console refreshes.

In particular, the hardware market rose 2% for the quarter to $773M, led by strong growth in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch hardware and software that offset declines elsewhere. And sales of accessories (peripherals including headsets, gamepads, and cases) rose by 1% to $503M.

“Videogames have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging time,” analyst Mat Piscatella says. “As people have stayed at home more, they’ve utilized gaming not only as a diversion and an escape, but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends.”

