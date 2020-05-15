Stocks push up as oil, consumer staples climb

All three major U.S. stock averages turn green in afternoon trading, erasing morning losses and shrugging off grimmer-than-expected April retail sales data.

The Nasdaq gains 0.4% , after sinking as much as 1.4%, the Dow rises 0.3% , and the S&P 500 improves 0.2% .

The S&P had declined as much as 1.3%, the Dow as much as 1.2%,, and the Nasdaq as much as 1.4%.

Treasurys fall, pushing the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 0.64%.

Crude oil jumps 7.8% to $29.71 per barrel.

Consumer staples ( +0.9% ) and energy ( +1.2% ) sectors outperform the S&P 500, while utilities ( -2.5% ) and real estate ( -1.2% ) sink the most.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.5%, but lost 3.8% for the week; the FTSE 100 rose 1.0% but finished the week down 2.33%; the DAX's 1.2% gain in today's session left it 4.0% lower for the week.

The U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 100.43.