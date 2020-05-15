Stocks push up as oil, consumer staples climb

All three major U.S. stock averages turn green in afternoon trading, erasing morning losses and shrugging off grimmer-than-expected April retail sales data.
The Nasdaq gains 0.4%, after sinking as much as 1.4%, the Dow rises 0.3%, and the S&P 500 improves 0.2%.
The S&P had declined as much as 1.3%, the Dow as much as 1.2%,, and the Nasdaq as much as 1.4%.
Treasurys fall, pushing the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 0.64%.
Crude oil jumps 7.8% to $29.71 per barrel.
Consumer staples (+0.9%) and energy (+1.2%) sectors outperform the S&P 500, while utilities (-2.5%) and real estate (-1.2%) sink the most.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.5%, but lost 3.8% for the week; the FTSE 100 rose 1.0% but finished the week down 2.33%; the DAX's 1.2% gain in today's session left it 4.0% lower for the week.
The U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 100.43.
