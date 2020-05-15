Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM +14% ) rally to their highest levels since late February after the company reported Q1 results including adjusted EBITDA of $15.9M, vs. $23.8M in the prior-year quarter, and free cash flow from ongoing operations of $14.2M, compared to just $2.2M a year earlier.

Results were marked by lower production at the San Jose mine and negative metal price adjustments at the end of March, among other factors.

Fortuna says it anticipates a gradual resumption of operations at San Jose and re-commencement of construction at Lindero, starting this month.