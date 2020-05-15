Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.8% ) says it will pay an additional $300M to suppliers hurt by the sharp economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company already has provided $450M in payments to suppliers.

Lockheed says it has hired more than 3,400 new employees in the U.S. since the pandemic began and remains on track with plans to hire 12K new employees by the end of the year.

Separately, the Pentagon says Lockheed won a $905M modification contract for the production and delivery of three MH-60R aircraft to the U.S. Navy and 21 to the government of India.